Mia Yim provides update after nasty ladder spot on WWE NXT

Io Shirai and Mia Yim battle it out for a WarGames advantage

If you did not watch the main event of NXT this Wednesday night, you missed a hard-hitting ladder match between Mia Yim and Io Shirai. The two were battling it out for an advantage for the upcoming WarGames match. Shirai would secure the victory for Team Baszler thanks to some outside interference from Kay Lee Ray.

During the match, Yim was injured when Shirai dropkicked a ladder into her face. Doctors quickly tended to her after she started bleeding, but Yim was able to continue.

Later on in the match, the NXT UK Women's Champion would make her surprise run-in and shove Yim off the top of the ladder. She fell all they way down to the floor and crashed through a ladder. A spot you can see around the 1:53 mark in the video below:

The rough spot had many in the WWE Universe concerned for her well being, including the Hardcore Legend himself, Mick Foley. Yim responded with a very positive update:

It appears as though Yim escaped without suffering a serious injury. Next up is even more brutality as she is scheduled to take part in the first-ever Women's WarGames match at NXT Takeover on November 23rd.