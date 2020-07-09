Mia Yim shares pictures of brutal injures sustained at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash

WWE NXT never fails in entertaining the fans but it comes at a cost.

Mia Yim was brutalized by Candice LeRae and vice versa in the opening match,

No one could have asked for a better match to open the show

WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim is one of the toughest people on the Black and Gold brand. She once again impressed the WWE Universe with her jaw-dropping resilience in the Street Fight match against Candice LeRae that opened the second night of the Great American Bash.

The feud between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim has been going on for a few weeks. Yim stop up against LeRae who introduced WWE Universe to er brutal side ever since she turned heel. This feud also saw both the Superstars' respective partners -- Johnny Gargano and Keith lee -- being involved in altercations as well.

The Street Fight match between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim ended in LeRae's favour. However, Yim was appreciated for showing unparalleled toughness inside the WWE ring tonight. After the show, Mia Yim took to her social media accounts to share the images of the injuries that she sustained during the match. You can see them below:

“We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that’s always the distinguishing factor.” Nipsey Hussle#HBIC #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/9HYXqs0DbR — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2020

What happened between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in the Street Fight on NXT?

The match saw both Mia Yim and Candice LeRae taking each other to their limits as they battled it out in front of the NXT talents. Mia Yim didn't even allow LeRae to enter the ring before attacking her. Both Superstars repeatedly used kendo stick to injure the other and gain momentum for themselves.

During the match, LeRae baited Mia Yim into coming outside and used the opportunity to drive the latter face-first into the post. She continued to assault Yim using the post as she mainly focused on damaging Yim's shoulder.

The match also saw them entering the area with the audience as both Superstars engaged in a brutal change of blows. When they finally got back inside the ring, Candice LeRae attacked Mia Yim with a chair and wanted to cause permanent damage to the ribs of NXT's HBIC.

The NXT ring had several chains thrown inside while both Mia Yim and Candice LeRae continued to assault each other. The later took some time o set up a table which allowed Yim a little time to recover. Yim used a trashcan to gain control of the match, but LeRae took her opportunity to deliver an avalanche swinging neckbreaker on Mia Yim as the latter was driven through the pile of chairs.

Advertisement

Candice LeRae ended up winning the match, but Mia Yim earned everyone's appreciation with the toughness that she showed inside the squared circle. the NXT Superstar is expected to bounce back from injuries and core after LeRae sooner than one can imagine