Michael Cole references absent WWE Superstar for the first time in five months at Extreme Rules 2022

Extreme Rules was full of memorable moments, given that the WWE Universe was finally given the much-awaited return of Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE Champion's name wasn't the only one mentioned as part of the show for the first time in months. As Bayley made her way out to the ring for her match against Bianca Belair, Michael Cole name-dropped Sasha Banks for the first time since her walkout back in May.

Cole explained The Role Model's NXT history and referenced the Ironwoman Match between Banks and Bayley, where he used the star's name for the first time.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Sasha Banks recently removed her WWE name from all of her social media profiles

There have been several updates regarding Sasha Banks' return in recent months. While rumors suggest that the former women's champion could be set to resurface on TV, her actions tell a different story.

Banks recently removed all references to WWE from her accounts and has changed her Instagram and Twitter handles to her real name. The star appears to be pushing forward into a modeling career and is enjoying being away from the ring.

Banks' name being mentioned as part of a live event for the first time in five months is a massive step in the right direction. This reference could possibly hint that The Boss could be ready to make her highly-awaited comeback.

Naomi also walked out alongside former tag team partner Sasha Banks several months ago. Much like The Boss, the former champion doesn't appear to be any closer to making her return despite her husband, Jimmy Uso, still being contracted to the company.

It will be interesting to see if the popular duo will make their rumored comebacks anytime soon.

Do you think Sasha Banks or Naomi will make their return to the company in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below.

