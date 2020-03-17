Michelle McCool reacts to Renee Young's tweet about The Undertaker's biker gimmick

Renee Young hinted that she wants to see the biker character make a return

Michelle McCool chimed in and shared her views on the same

The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Renee Young

On tonight's historic edition of Monday Night RAW, The Undertaker came face to face with AJ Styles to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 36 match. The segment ended with The Deadman destroying Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, followed by which he signed the contract and made the dream match official for WrestleMania.

WWE Backstage host Renee Young seems incredibly excited about this dream encounter. She posted a tweet during RAW, featuring a GIF of The Undertaker from when he was The American Badass. Young posted a "thinking" smiley in the caption, and the tweet garnered a response from none other than The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool.

McCool said that she approves Renee's message, to which the latter reacted with an amusing tweet, stating that The Undertaker's biker gimmick is confirmed. McCool's reaction to Renee's tweet makes it clear that she would love to see her husband don his biker persona for The Show of Shows. Check out the exchange below:

American Badass Confirmed 😎😜 https://t.co/jeqcW8psS0 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

The Undertaker sent a message to AJ Styles tonight by taking out Gallows and Anderson, and made it clear that he can still go in the ring. WrestleMania 36 is all set to emanate from the WWE Performance Center amidst the Coronavirus pandemic fear.

Many have waited for a long time to see these two legends lock horns, and it would be interesting to see whether Styles manages to put The Deadman down at The Show of Shows.