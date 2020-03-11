Michelle McCool responds after AJ Styles' scathing attack on her and The Undertaker

Michelle McCool picture credit: mimicalacool (Instagram)

Michelle McCool has taken to Twitter to post a series of cryptic tweets following AJ Styles’ derogatory comments about her and The Undertaker on WWE RAW.

During the scathing promo, Styles said he sees The Undertaker as “an old man named Mark Calaway” and he described McCool – Taker’s wife – as “the most conniving person I have ever met in my entire life”.

The two-time WWE Champion went on to say that ‘Taker, 54, only continues to perform at his age because McCool wants him to, while he shockingly stated that he plans to make sure the WWE icon dies if they meet in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36.

McCool has now issued her response with two GIFs, along with a quote insinuating that she might want to punch someone (i.e., AJ Styles).

"My daughter asked if a punch bowl is where you keep the names of people you want to punch. I usually keep them in my head, but storing them in decorative crystal seems really classy."

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

WWE has announced that The Undertaker and AJ Styles will take part in a contract signing on the March 16 episode of RAW to make their WrestleMania 36 match official.

Styles’ comments this week, which included him saying he will hammer a nail in The Undertaker’s coffin, has led to speculation that their ‘Mania encounter could be a casket match.