Michelle McCool savagely trolls AJ Styles after Boneyard match against Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

The former WWE Divas Champion has a message for The Phenomenal One

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool at WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker crossed paths with AJ Styles at WWE Super ShowDown when he replaced Rey Mysterio as the final entrant in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. He defeated The Phenomenal One clean on the show but somehow AJ Styles was not ready to accept the loss.

He would go on to humiliate The Undertaker and bring up his wife, Michelle McCool's name to instigate The Deadman. His plans worked as The Phenom agreed to face Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker not only returned in his biker persona at 'The Show of Shows' but also unleashed a ruthless assault on all the members of The O.C. Styles was surprised by the performance of the 'old, broken-down' Phenom and eventually got defeated at WrestleMania.

Although the 2-time WWE Champion couldn't predict such ruthless attitude from The Undertaker, Michelle McCool always knew what was waiting for Styles at The Grandest Stage of Them All. As soon as the match started, she took to Twitter to take shots on The Phenomenal One and even called him a fool, who learnt the lesson in a 'hard way'.

Gonna get him when he least expects it! Ole @AJStylesOrg is one of those - always been nice to my face, talk trash when I’m not there....he’ll regret it (& I’ll have smile on my face)🤣 https://t.co/ADI997fzTX — $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 5, 2020

Thx sis! Some fools gotta learn the hard way🤣#BoneyardMatch https://t.co/2VZSmHUw6u — $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 5, 2020

McCool also suggested that Styles shouldn't have called her out or The Undertaker and whatever happened to him at WrestleMania was all his fault.

It remains to be seen how AJ Styles reacts to such comments, if he's able to do so.