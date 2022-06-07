WWE legend explains why his iconic encounter against Triple H was one of the greatest matches in WWE history

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has opened up about his iconic encounter at No way Out 2000 against Triple H.

The two superstars clashed 22 years back at the premium live event in a Hell a Cell match. The Game was the WWF Champion back then, and Foley went up against him as a worthy challenger. The bout that saw Hunter emerge as the winner had some iconic moments that fans will remember forever.

At one point in the match, The Hardcore Legend had set up his opponent to hit a piledriver, but the latter countered with a back-body drop which saw Foley break through the cell into the ring and crash through the canvas. It was one of the most dangerous stunts in the promotion's history.

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Foley explained that the contest would be remembered for its exceptional storytelling.

“It was powerful storytelling. You can find probably a couple of matches every month that are probably gonna be better, but man, to tell that story. It’s about images. It’s about creating moments. It’s difficult these days to create moments because the bar is set really high for televised matches because we expect matches to be really good. Even when they’re great, fans will hate a show in general because of pushes and politics. It’s a fan’s right not to enjoy a show even if it has some great wrestling in it."

He further stated that the rivalry leading up to the match was also intriguing.

It was an iconic moment because the story leading up to it had been so good too. The rivalry was there…..that was a moment, and Triple H and I, we gave people a moment. It was more than just a great match. It was a great story and the culmination of a great story and moment.” (H/T 411mania.com)

Triple H announced his retirement earlier this year

Due to a severe heart condition, The King of Kings announced his in-ring retirement on March 25, 2022.

Wrestlemania @wwemania___

#wwe #wrestlemania #SethRollins #CodyRhodes #BrockLesnar WrestleMania 38 Night 2 kicks off with Triple H saying thank you to the fans & leaving his boots in the ring. #wrestlemania 38 #TripleH WrestleMania 38 Night 2 kicks off with Triple H saying thank you to the fans & leaving his boots in the ring.#wwe #wrestlemania #wrestlemania38 #TripleH #SethRollins #CodyRhodes #BrockLesnar https://t.co/520Vd4BKMK

The 14-time world champion addressed the crowd at WrestleMania 38 to say his final goodbye. Before signing off, the icon left his wrestling boots in the ring as the final sign of his retirement.

With an illustrious career and an aggressive wrestling style, The Game will go down as one of the greatest superstars in the sport's history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far