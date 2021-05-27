"I realized I can make Bill Goldberg money" - WWE legend on his huge pay rise to wrestle in Japan

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has recalled the time he overcame an injury to replace Goldberg on a show in Japan in 2004.

Shortly after his first WWE exit, Goldberg was unable to appear at the HUSTLE-3 pay-per-view in Yokohama due to an injury. Foley, who was also injured at the time, stepped in and faced Toshiaki Kawada at short notice.

Speaking on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Foley said he suffered a ligament injury after facing Randy Orton at Backlash 2004. Although HUSTLE-3 only took place three weeks later, he felt he could not reject the opportunity to earn “Bill Goldberg money.”

“A couple of days after that match [against Orton], I went to get up and I couldn’t stand,” Foley said. “A ligament that had been holding on by a thread was giving way. I told my agent, Barry Bloom, that I couldn’t walk. He called me back a couple of days later and said, ‘How you feeling?’ I said, ‘Not too good.’ He said, ‘Can you walk?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Bill Goldberg just got hurt, he can’t make his event for Monster [a heel faction] in Japan.’ And Bill had this phenomenal contract. I realized I can make Bill Goldberg money, which was more than I’d made in my 15 weeks in Japan combined. A lot more. And I said to Barry, ‘I might not be able to walk, but I’ll be in that ring!’”

Toshiaki Kawada catches Mick Foley flush with a kick to the face during their match at the Hustle 3 PPV in Yokohama,Kanagawa,Japan back on May 8,2004 pic.twitter.com/1yyFqz59Ae — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) February 14, 2020

Toshiaki Kawada defeated Mick Foley to retain the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship. The match turned out to be Foley’s last in-ring appearance in Japan.

How did Mick Foley fare as Goldberg’s replacement?

Randy Orton defeated Mick Foley in a Hardcore match before HUSTLE-3

Mick Foley said he received a cortisone injection before his match against Toshiaki Kawada. Due to the intense pain, he had to move around in a wheelchair before and after the event.

To make matters worse, the WWE legend also suffered a concussion after he was kicked in the head during the match.

“I could walk but I was in intense pain and I couldn’t walk well, so I did come in in a wheelchair,” he added. “When I left it was with a wheelchair. I spent that night throwing up in a toilet because I got a concussion.”

I arrived in Japan for this match in a wheelchair, and left Japan in a wheelchair - but I did the match!



This was my last appearance in Japan - 17 years ago, today.



I’d love to go back to Japan for a convention sometime. https://t.co/FUc22Pv18R — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 8, 2021

Mick Foley was not the only former WWE star to appear on HUSTLE-3. The main event saw Kevin Nash and Scott Hall join forces in a losing effort against Naoya Ogawa and Shinya Hashimoto.

Please credit My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.