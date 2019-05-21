Opinion: What is the 24/7 Title and what this means for the company

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's overall standpoint.

During Money In The Bank, it was announced that a former Hardcore wrestling legend was introducing a new title to the WWE universe on RAW.

"It's time we revisit the letters R.A.W... Let's make Monday nights raw again," Foley said. He then revealed that the new title for the company would be the 24/7 title.

This is the latest title reveal since the Women's Tag Titles and the eco-friendly belt worn by former champion Daniel Bryan during his reign.

The new title is a green and circular belt that has the same rules as the Hardcore title without actually being called the Hardcore title. The overall goal with the title is to add excitement to RAW, as Foley mentioned, "The third hour will get nastier."

The belt was not received well by the WWE universe because when Foley was describing the title, they thought the hardcore title was returning. The reveal put a dent in the nostalgia feel that the company was trying to re-create.

The Up-side?

The 24/7 belt will now give superstars turned jobbers more television time with Titus O'Neil being the first to capture the belt.

Just in the inaugural defense, EC3, Gallows and Anderson, Robert Roode, and Eric Young, who haven't done anything since the superstar shakeup, were seen this week.

Advertisement

It was also mentioned that even legends could win the title which could potentially include Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Ron Simmons, etc.

Will it last?

This title will play a role during the upcoming Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next month. They did mention that the belt will be open to everyone, men and women, overall brands including NXT and 205 Live. However, just like the women's tag titles, it probably won't happen for a while.

Though the company may have seen this as a way to bring back something fans used to love when there was an appropriate title for it, this will get old real quick. It may be cool for a few months just to see who may win it but can't be something they should push as a long term title.