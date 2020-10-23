TalkSPORT's Alex McCarthy recently had a chat with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who spoke about the upcoming Hell In A Cell PPV. Foley also stated that the greatest women's match that he has ever witnessed is the Sasha Banks vs Bayley outing at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Foley further stated that following the match, Sasha Banks was beaming with pride, and had a heartfelt exchange with him via text message. Banks told Foley that she can retire now. Check out the tweet below:

Here's what @RealMickFoley said to me about #HIAC this Sunday and he had special praise for @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE, including a text her got from The Boss after the famous TakeOver: Brooklyn match.



A grand total of zero lies detected here. Bang on the money. pic.twitter.com/vCIA8Necan — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 23, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley tore the house down that night at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

The match in question took place on August 22, 2015, and was contested for the NXT Women's title. Sasha Banks and Bayley beat the tar out of each other for almost 20 minutes, before Bayley hit a second Bayley-to-Belly Suplex on Banks to pick up the victory.

At Hell In A Cell, these two former best friends are going to face off again, this time inside the hellish structure. Bayley has now held the SmackDown Women's title for more than 500 days, and seems like there couldn't be a better place for a title change than inside Hell In A Cell. The match is certainly going to be a must-see presentation, and quite possibly will be the match of the night.