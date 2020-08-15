Mick Foley's son a top writer for WWE 205 Live brand

Dewey Foley, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, has been revealed as reportedly one of the top creative figures behind WWE's 205 Live brand right now.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Dewey Foley, along with WWE agent Adam Pearce are the two people leading the creative writing behind WWE 205 Live currently. However, it has also been speculated that it is not just Foley and Pearce who are writing the the 205 Live shows. It is likely that there is a team of writers who are overseen by Dewey Foley and Adam Pearce that assist in writing the cruiserweight-specific show on the WWE Network.

In addition to helping lead the creative direction for 205 Live, Adam Pearce also has duties as a behind the scenes producer for WWE. It was also noted by Meltzer that Adam Pearce has been working with the 205 Live brand now for some time behind the scenes.

205 Live is WWE's cruiserweight show. The broadcast, which airs every week on the WWE Network after Friday Night SmackDown goes off of the air, focuses on the Superstars of WWE's cruiserweight division.

Like RAW and SmackDown, 205 Live currently airs on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In recent months, the show usually consists of only one or two matchups.

Thank you to everyone who congratulated me on becoming a Writer's Assistant for the WWE. I know I'll prove my worth. This is important to me — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) December 5, 2015

Dewey Foley in WWE

Dewey Foley was hired by WWE in 2015 as a writing assistant on the WWE creative team. Since then, the son of the Hardcore Legend has slowly worked his way up to a senior position in leading the creative for a televised brand such as 205 Live.

At the time, reports suggested that WWE had hired Dewey Foley after Foley submitted some creative writing samples to the promotion. Dewey's father, WWE legend Mick Foley, had previously reached out to the WWE to indicate that Dewey would be interested in applying for a creative writing position, but it has been said that Dewey did most of the negotiating and discussions from there.

It has also been reported that several senior figures in WWE such as NXT founder Triple H have been high on Dewey Foley's work on the WWE creative team. Knowing that a Foley is at the helm for a televised product, many fans will have an eagle eye on the 205 Live storylines and writing going forward.