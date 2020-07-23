Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently made headlines when he signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling. He made a brief appearance on Slammiversary and impressed a lot of pro-wrestling fans with his new look and gimmick.

While everyone's appreciating EC3 for the incredible impression that he has made for himself this week, fans can't help but wonder if he could have done the same thing in WWE.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has weighed on the discussion and has given his honest take on EC3. Foley compared EC3 to a former WWE superstar Kurfgan who worked in the promotion fka WWF. Foley also believes that WWE missed their opportunity with EC3. Here's what he had to say:

"Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along? Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time? Just one man's opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3"

EC3 reveals why he wanted WWE to release him

During a recent interview, EC3 revealed that he was unhappy with his position on the main roster for quite some time. Hence, EC3 was close to asking for his release from WWE but delayed it due to the pandemic.

“Honestly, I was going to ask to be released but the pandemic was the only thing that kept me there because I needed money to support my family in case something horrible happened, so they did it for me and that’s fine. I was fine, I was okay. I was actually very relieved. The man who called me seemed to be very upset having to do all that so I was like ‘this is fine. It’s okay. Like it’s going to be okay.’ I don’t have anyone to prove to anyone else or them at all because I don’t live in the past anymore.” (h/t WrestleTalk)

EC3 was one of those WWE Superstars whose run on the WWE main roster didn't do justice to the talent. He now has a new chapter, and hopefully, it will be a great story about his comeback in the pro-wrestling business.