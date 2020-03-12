Mick Foley says WWE rejected new AEW star for being 'too hokey'

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer

Mick Foley has revealed that WWE turned down the opportunity to sign Colt Cabana because the company’s decision-makers deemed him to be “too hokey”.

Cabana, who competed in 14 televised matches for WWE between 2005 and 2009, recently made his AEW in-ring debut alongside SCU in a tag team victory against The Dark Order on the March 4 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc Daily, Foley mentioned that he has performed stage shows with Cabana and said he has no doubts that the 39-year-old will “get over” as a member of the AEW roster.

The Hall of Famer added that WWE, as well as Impact Wrestling (fka TNA), did not want Cabana’s comedy persona as part of their show.

"I'm at a loss to explain why a major promotion hasn't picked up Colt Cabana prior than this. I've literally told the powers-that-be at two promotions – TNA and WWE – and they say he's too hokey. But he gets over everywhere. The best indicator on if somebody is gonna get over in the future is if they've gotten over in the past."

Colt Cabana’s AEW position

After working as a commentator on AEW Dark, Colt Cabana joined forces with SCU following their defeat against The Dark Order on the Revolution pre-show on February 29.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed after the event that Cabana has signed with the company but he is free to work for other promotions.