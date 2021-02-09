"The GOAT" - Mick Foley sends well wishes to Terry Funk

Hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk has been suffering from ill health due to issues with hip pain. Numerous wrestling stars have asked their social media followers to keep Terry Funk in their thoughts as he battles through his hip pain.

The latest star to send well wishes to Terry Funk is Mick Foley, who was his tag partner for quite some time in WWE back in the Attitude Era. The duo even won the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XIV.

I’m wishing my friend and mentor, Terry Funk the very best as he deals with some serious pain issues. The Funker’s hip is giving him a lot of trouble.



No one sacrificed more for the fans than Terry Funk - the GOAT in my opinion, because he made it SO easy to believe. pic.twitter.com/wX0FobyGWQ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2021

Mick Foley shared a photo of the pair together, wishing his friend and mentor the best, and dubbed him the GOAT before reinterating that he was indeed struggling with hip pain.

Mick Foley and Terry Funk have a long history together

Terry Funk and Mick Foley wrestled as a tag team in WWE, with Foley then wrestling under his Cactus Jack persona, and Funk as the masked Chainsaw Charlie.

At WrestleMania XIV, the duo defeated The New Age Outlaws in a Dumpster match, before dropping the titles back to them on the next night's episode of RAW. After the duo split, they faced one another in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match, and Funk left WWE a few months later, claiming to be retiring from wrestling.

However, Funk didn't retire long before he returned to ECW. Terry Funk's time in ECW was chronicled in the documentary Beyond the Mat, in which Mick Foley also featured as he prepared to take on The Rock at the 1999 Royal Rumble.

In Beyond the Mat, Funk was preparing to take part in his "retirement" match, and was shown demonstrating his unique workout technique which included bouncing on a trampoline in his backyard holding dumbells.

Later in his career, Terry Funk returned to WWE to begin a new feud with Mick Foley. The pair ended up in a tag match where Funk attacked Foley with a 2 x 4 piece of wood that was wrapped in barbed wire - and also on fire.

In 2009, Mick Foley inducted Terry Funk into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Funk returned the favor in 2013.