Mick Foley says top female star was "frustrated" before she got a major WWE push

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently recounted a conversation he had with Becky Lynch about the latter's in the company.

Lynch turned heel for the first time after attacking Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018. The angle led to Becky capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship and introducing "The Man" moniker to the WWE Universe. She would eventually go on to cement her place as a top star in the business.

Speaking with Renee Paquette and former UFC Champion Miesha Tate on the podcast, Throwing Down, Mick Foley recalled a conversation with Becky Lynch about her pay before she made it big in WWE.

"Prior to her being The Man, she was quite frustrated and I remember talking to her on the phone and I was not aware that the women started becoming far better compensated in the modern era." Foley added: "I was telling Becky, you know don't rule out the independents you might feel like a good weight is off your shoulders."

The Hardcore Legend revealed that he advised the Irish Lass Kicker to stay patient and ready for the big opportunity.

"I said 'hey I'd never enquire or rarely about money, but you don't mind giving me a ball park figure as to what you make', and as soon as she told me I said,'wow, you gotta stay,'. I was so happy that you know the finances have picked up and I remember the advice that I gave here was be to patient and be ready." (From 6:15 to 8:09)

Since her conversation with Foley, Becky Lynch has captured multiple championships and became one of the first women to main event WrestleMania.

Mick Foley wants an all-women's brand in WWE

Since retiring from the ring, Foley has maintained a strong presence in the wrestling world through his opinions on the business. The WWE Hall of Famer has proven to be a strong advocate of women's wrestling in recent years.

Last year, Mick Foley tweeted Vince McMahon regarding the possibility of creating an all-women's brand in the company.

@VinceMcMahon Dear Vince,An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch.Sincerely,Mick Dear Vince,An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch.Sincerely,Mick@VinceMcMahon

With the all-women's premium live event 'Evolution' taking place in 2018 and multiple WrestleMania main events, WWE's women's division continues to scale new heights.

