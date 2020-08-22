Mickie James' name has been trending on social media ever since she returned on RAW after a lengthy injury layoff and disappointingly lost to Nata. The WWE veteran was a guest on the Ring The Belle show with DS Shin and she opened up on various topics, which included the plan of her WWE debut alongside CM Punk.

CM Punk and Mickie James almost debuted together

Many fans would probably be familiar with the fact that both CM Punk and Mickie James joined the WWE in 2005 and they even unofficially made their debuts in a dark match before an episode of RAW in 2005.

CM Punk and Mickie James were originally paired together and they were even set to make their WWE debuts together, however, the WWE officials felt that they 'didn't fit together.'

Mickie James was made the manager of Punk and the match was shot for Sunday Night Heat. However, as the management wasn't too keen on pushing them as a pair, the match wasn't aired as previously scheduled. Interesting enough, Punk and James worked together in TNA before they were signed by WWE.

Here's what Mickie James had to say about the incident:

"He and I have definitely had that conversation a long time ago on a tour bus, just how ironic it was. Because I would say that it was before I left, and so he really hadn't even reached his peak at that point. He was already getting, you know, super over in his own right. But think about how different our careers may have gone in our intro on Sunday Night Heat, who's to say?"

WWE had other plans for Mickie James back then as she was brought in for a big push in the Women's title picture against Trish Stratus. The careers of both CM Punk and Mickie James went in different directions and it's safe to say that they both enjoyed great success.

The 40-year-old veteran recently return on RAW and she was particularly not happy about the way she was booked. The 5-Time Women's Champion also spoke about the Piggy James angle, her accidental title win and much more during the interview.