Mickie James to return on RAW tonight

WWE has announced that multi-time WWE Women's Champion and female wrestling legend Mickie James will return to WWE television tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The announcement of Mickie James' return to Monday Night RAW for the first time in over 12 months was made on WWE.com and WWE's various social media platforms:

"Mickie James will make her return tonight on Raw! The former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion has been gone for more than a year. What exactly does Mickie have in store for the WWE Universe? Don’t miss the return of one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Mickie James' return from injury

Mickie James has been out of action since June of 2019. During a live event on June 1, 2019, Mickie James suffered a serious knee injury in a match against Carmella. It would later be reported that James had suffered a torn ACL.

During July of 2019, Mickie James underwent successful knee surgery and has been out of action ever since. During her recovery and rehabilitation period, Mickie James would be seen as an infrequent color commentator on the WWE Main Event program.

Mickie James is one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in WWE history. The former WWE Women's Champion made her WWE debut in 2005 entering straight into a program with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

This storyline would become one of the most famous female storylines in WWE history as Mickie James became "obsessed" with Trish Stratus. This culminated in a match between James and Stratus at WrestleMania 22 in which Mickie James would capture her first WWE Women's Championship.

Mickie James would go on to become a 5-time WWE Women's Champion and a 1-time WWE Divas Champion during her WWE career before leaving the promotion in 2010.

After brief spells with IMPACT Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling, Mickie James returned to WWE in 2016 and has been involved in storylines with the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Asuka, and other WWE Superstars.

Are you excited to see Mickie James return to Monday Night RAW tonight?