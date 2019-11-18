×
Mickie James reveals heartbreaking reason for recent WWE absence

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
18 Nov 2019, 03:15 IST

Mickie James revealed her personal loss on Instagram
Mickie James revealed her personal loss on Instagram

Mickie James is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE history as a former six-time Women's Champion, but the Virginia native hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the WWE Draft when she was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown.

James has been struggling with a knee injury over the past few months, an injury that occurred as part of a live event where she wrestled Carmella back in June and her initial prognosis stated that she could be looking at 7-9 months on the sidelines with a torn ACL, which would finish up her multi-year deal with WWE.

James only returned to the company in January 2017 and it's thought that she signed a three-year deal, that will expire next year.

Throughout her time on the sidelines, James has been working as a commentator for Main Event, a show that was recorded more than a week ago in the United Kingdom with Mickie James on commentary.

James may have been off-screen in recent weeks, but it appears that the former Women's Champion has had a lot to contend with emotionally since she recently revealed that her sister Susan had passed away.

James and her sister were known to be very close and as noted in the following Instagram post, Susan had been struggling with illness for a number of years before she passed away earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve watched you fight the good fight for the last 5 years It’s all I could do to smile and hold back the tears I tried to be strong, as strong as you, but what you didn’t see Every time I walk out that cold hospital door I fell hard to my knees I begged the lord please, please don’t take her this way I’d scream out why don’t you listen, I know you can hear me I know we all gotta go but please not this way They say heaven needs it’s angels, is it just to try to ease my mind Well damnit I need one too because this world is far too unkind It’s not fair, I’m so scared, And I know I’ll never be the same But I promise you now and forever I won’t remember you this way I’ll remember us ruining every couch daddy bought and staying up all night I’ll remember learning how to put on our makeup and pillow fights I’ll remember us picking grandmas sunflowers and our switches too I’ll even remember wiping the tears whenever you needed me too But I won’t remember you, not this way We both know It wasn’t supposed to be this way We were gonna be sitting on the front porch laughing at the grandkids when we’re old and grey I was supposed to beat y’all to the finish line like I always did And meet you at the gates with a shot of patron double chilled Now who’s gonna fill that empty rocking chair sitting in the middle Because these two sisters miss you already and that’s a seat that no one can fill But I promise you this... I promise you now... I won’t miss you this way I’ve watched your body fade But the memory of you never will I’ve watch you cry at the woman you see And search for who You used to be But I see you... I still see you... I’ll always see you And I’ll always remember how much I love you #restinparadise #RIPSUSAN #Lastkiss

A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on

It is unknown when James will be returning to WWE TV following her personal loss, but the thoughts of everyone at Sportskeeda are with Mickie James at this emotional time.


