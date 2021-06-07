"I’m so heartbroken"- Mickie James on her current wrestling career

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James is regarded by many pro wrestling fans and critics as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. When discussing what's next for her in her prolific career, Mickie James gave an emotional answer.

The three-time TNA Knockouts Champion was released in April alongside other stars including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Tucker and Wesley Blake as part of recent budget cuts.

Speaking with Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James revealed that she’s heartbroken about her current wrestling career but noted that she's working on something new:

"I have such a — I’m so nervous because I really — I don’t know what to do," stated James. "I do know that I am personally working on something. I’m working on my own little project thing and we’ll see what happens there. Obviously I have Legacy supps and stuff and I’m taking appearances and bookings but I really — when I talked to you Tommy [Dreamer] and I was like I just — I don’t even know how I feel. I’m so heartbroken in a sense, you know? I’m not gonna cry. But I am, I’m a bit heartbroken in the business because it’s a bit disappointing. That’s all." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Mickie James is a renowned wrestling star, and she has the talent and years of experience to find success in any promotion.

Nick Aldis on Mickie James's WWE release

Current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

Mickie James is married to current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. While speaking about Mickie James’ release from WWE on The Turnbuckle Sessions, Nick Aldis stated that he's grateful to WWE and the McMahons for providing her with a good living for many years:

"From a purely personal standpoint, you know, no matter what people may think about different things that get said or different things that happen, I will, as a man always be very grateful to Vince McMahon and the McMahons and the WWE, you know, company, for providing a good living for my wife for so many years and in turn, providing a significant revenue stream for Aldis enterprises so you know, it is what it is," said Nick Aldis.

Where do you want to see Mickie James end up next? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Jack Cunningham