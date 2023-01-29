"Might have to retire the royal rumble spot" - WWE Universe reacts to Kofi Kingston's botched elimination 

Kofi Kingston has become infamous for his usual spot in the annual WWE Royal Rumble match, where he defies gravity in an attempt to avoid elimination.

The former WWE Champion was unable to do this last year when his attempt was botched and this year it appeared to go the same way. Xavier Woods set up a chair for Kingston to land on, but he was unable to save himself and went head first on the announce table.

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/umkVkiMqyG

This left Kingston on the floor for much of the match and has led to mixed reactions online. Many fans believe that Kofi should retire from the Rumble and drop the expectations of this particular moment each year.

Craig @itsalwayscraig Kofi might have to retire the royal rumble spot. More than 1 botch is too many Kofi might have to retire the royal rumble spot. More than 1 botch is too many

There are others who are legitimately concerned about Kingston following the botch since he did appear to be injured.

Coach Kevin R. Wyatt @Icoach3sports So was Kofi supposed to land in rolling chair and it was a botch? What the heck? So was Kofi supposed to land in rolling chair and it was a botch? What the heck?

BRYANT @bryant_gotgame Did they botch the planned Kofi spot? Did they botch the planned Kofi spot?

Hull-elujah it's 2023 @Hullitude



However turn it into a positive and make him botch it every year now hahaha Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Kofi spot was a botch Kofi spot was a botch It's a shame this has happened to Kofi twice in a yearHowever turn it into a positive and make him botch it every year now hahaha twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s… It's a shame this has happened to Kofi twice in a year However turn it into a positive and make him botch it every year now hahaha twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…

It was later decided that Kofi Kingston had been eliminated from the match and was unable to continue. The decision was made even though it looked like the former Champion had wrapped his legs around the chair and his feet didn't touch the floor.

It was another disappointment for Kingston, who was looking forward to bouncing back from last year's botch but was unable to do so. Gunther, who was the first entrant in the men's rumble match, eliminated Woods and Kofi.Do

