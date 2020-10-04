Anecdotes from wrestlers and wrestling personalities in the past have revealed that Vince McMahon lives in a bubble, and doesn't know much about pro wrestlers apart from the ones in WWE.

The WWE Chairman has been the brainchild of numerous legendary characters, but seems to be oblivious to the goings-on in the pro wrestling industry outside of WWE.

Mike Bennett, who was one of many Superstars to be released by Vince McMahon's WWE, recently spoke about the WWE Chairman.

Vince McMahon "has no idea" what wrestlers have done before

In his recent interview with WrestlingInc, Bennett revealed that Vince McMahon has not idea what WWE Superstars have done before their stint in the company. He said that Triple H, McMahon's son-in-law and the brains behind NXT, knows about the wrestlers outside of WWE and what they bring to the table:

"I mean I really liked my short stint at doing NXT live events and stuff. Triple H, he feels like he is headed in the right direction. He feels like he understands the talent. Like with Vince, it feels like he has no idea what we've done before. He has no idea what anyone's done outside of WWE. With Triple H, I always felt like he knew exactly what we were capable of because he watched us." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bennett said that Triple H knows about what these wrestlers have done, be it in IMPACT, NOAH, Ring of Honor, to name a few. He said that The Game knows what these wrestlers are capable of, unlike Vince McMahon, who seems to have no clue about their past wrestling experience.

Mike Bennett was signed by WWE in 2017, and joined the company with his real-life wife, Maria Kanellis. Bennett had wrestled for 15 years prior to joining WWE, having wrestled in ROH, NJPW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Both Mike and Maria were released by WWE earlier this year. He wasn't hugely successful in WWE, with the only title that he won being the 24/7 Championship.

Mike Bennett has yet to sign with a company following his release, although he did face NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, last month.