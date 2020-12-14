Mike Bennett recently appeared on Busted Open with Tommy Dreamer to discuss a number of topics. Most notably, he talked about how the WWE helped him sober up. Bennett mentioned how his stint with the WWE may not have changed his in-ring career for the better. But his time with the company forced him to get in shape faster.

Bennett recalled how regularly drug tests in WWE helped him stay on track and focus on being responsible. He said that in order to survive in the WWE, he was forced to grow up.

"Had it not been the fact I was now being drug tested, the fact that I was more under scrutiny, more eyes were now on me--being at WWE is what essentially made me focus and made me be more responsible. In order to survive in that company, you have to grow up. That's what it forced me to do." H/t Wrestling Inc

You are the one thing in life you can control.... — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 12, 2020

Mike Bennett had to battle his addiction to painkillers

Mike Bennett continued to discuss his battle with his addictions, and his process of holding himself accountable.

"When I realized I had a problem with pain killers and I had an addiction, that was the moment. Ever since I took that battle head on and ever since I said to myself, 'No, you're going to hold yourself accountable more often,' everything snowballed in a good way. Everything started happening better." H/t Wrestling Inc

Bennett also gave some advice to those who are currently suffering from addictions. He believes that hold yourself accountable and realizing that you have made a mistake is an important part of the recovery process.

"Once you start to hold yourself accountable for your mistakes and problems, it just opens up the world to you. You suddenly are like, 'Yeah, it's my fault. But if it's my fault, I can also fix it.'" H/t Wrestling Inc

If nothing else, it's encouraging to see that Bennett was able to become more responsible and improve his overall health due to his time with WWE. His story should be an inspiration to all those who are looking to better themselves.