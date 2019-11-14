Mike Kanellis to embark on surprising new venture outside of wrestling

The former 24/7 Champion requested his release last month

After confirming that he'd requested his release from WWE last month, Mike Kanellis will be embarking on a new venture as a motivational speaker, Maria Kanellis has confirmed.

The former 24/7 Champion has been incredibly open and vocal about his struggles with addiction in the past, and obviously has several tales to tell about overcoming those obstacles, as well as sharing his 18 years of wrestling experience and keeping in shape - and it seems like he's now keen on sharing these stories as a public speaker.

My husband, father of our two children, 18 year wrestling veteran, recovering prescription drug addict, fitness buff is starting to do public/motivational speaking. If you have a group or an event and you’d like to have him speak, please email him at: MikeBennettProcess@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/kNFjvCjFIi — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) November 14, 2019

Kanellis hasn't been seen on WWE television since his public confirmation that he had requested his release from the company via a statement posted on Twitter.

In the statement, Kanellis confirmed that he re-signed with the company back in June, but hinted that he may actually regret that decision. The former WWE 24/7 Champion also opened up about life outside of wrestling, and how not getting to wrestle on television has led to him going home "defeated, sad and angry" - stating that this wasn't fair to his wife Maria, or his daughter.

Kanellis signed off by saying that he can't go on working one day per week.

