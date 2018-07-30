Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NJPW News: Minoru Suzuki points out a major problem with the newer generation of Pro Wrestlers 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
485   //    30 Jul 2018, 05:03 IST

Minoru Suzuki hits hard on everyone
Minoru Suzuki hits hard on the new generation

What's the story?

Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki is arguably one of the hardest-hitting and scariest Professional Wrestlers of all time and being a 30-year-old veteran, the Suzuki Gun leader has certainly seen it all and done it all in the Pro Wrestling industry so far.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

During a recent interview, Suzuki discussed the things which are currently with today's generation of Pro Wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

Minoru Suzuki is currently competing as a freelancer in the Pro Wrestling industry, however, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion is rather notable for his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, for whom Suzuki has been performing for several years now.

Suzuki is also a former a GHC Heavyweight Champion having, a championship which he previously won during his time with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The heart of the matter

According to NJPW star Minoru Suzuki, he noted that the Pro Wrestling industry is indeed a big business and the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is in it because of the money and apparently, the modern day superstars do not like to talk about this particular subject. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"There is one thing about Japanese wrestling lately that so many wrestlers were just fans first. You don't get what I'm saying, do you? They're making money because of who they learned from. That shouldn't matter.

In addition, Suzuki also addressed all his on-screen rivals and opponents by claiming he's willing to beat each and every one of them in a ruthless fashion only to make more money in this business.

"They say they can because they learned it. But that's not it. It comes from work. They say they learned this move from their master. That's not it. It came from practice. They don't get it. They're just wrestling fans, every single one of them. And they never talk about money. What's interesting about wrestling done by wrestling fans? Why don't you just play at home? I do this to make money and more of it and I will step on your head to get it. "

What's next?

Minoru Suzuki is currently competing in the on-going G1 Climax 28 and for his next opponent, the former Never Openweight Champion will go head-to-head against Evil.

Topics you might be interested in:
NJPW Suzuki-Gun Minoru Suzuki
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. receives negative media...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito wins the IWGP Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
NJPW/Indie News: Final match cards for NJPW: Strong Style...
RELATED STORY
NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku Night 2 Results (4 May, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Preview: G1 Climax 28 Day 3 (July 16th)
RELATED STORY
5 must-watch matches of AJ Styles before WWE
RELATED STORY
From the NJPW Rumour Mill: Chris Jericho set to make NJPW...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Tetsuya Naito says he's superior to Chris...
RELATED STORY
Ranking all favorites to win the 2018 G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Ranking the G1 Climax Competitors: Block A
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us