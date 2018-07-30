NJPW News: Minoru Suzuki points out a major problem with the newer generation of Pro Wrestlers

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 485 // 30 Jul 2018, 05:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Minoru Suzuki hits hard on the new generation

What's the story?

Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki is arguably one of the hardest-hitting and scariest Professional Wrestlers of all time and being a 30-year-old veteran, the Suzuki Gun leader has certainly seen it all and done it all in the Pro Wrestling industry so far.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

During a recent interview, Suzuki discussed the things which are currently with today's generation of Pro Wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

Minoru Suzuki is currently competing as a freelancer in the Pro Wrestling industry, however, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion is rather notable for his work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, for whom Suzuki has been performing for several years now.

Suzuki is also a former a GHC Heavyweight Champion having, a championship which he previously won during his time with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The heart of the matter

According to NJPW star Minoru Suzuki, he noted that the Pro Wrestling industry is indeed a big business and the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is in it because of the money and apparently, the modern day superstars do not like to talk about this particular subject. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"There is one thing about Japanese wrestling lately that so many wrestlers were just fans first. You don't get what I'm saying, do you? They're making money because of who they learned from. That shouldn't matter.

In addition, Suzuki also addressed all his on-screen rivals and opponents by claiming he's willing to beat each and every one of them in a ruthless fashion only to make more money in this business.

"They say they can because they learned it. But that's not it. It comes from work. They say they learned this move from their master. That's not it. It came from practice. They don't get it. They're just wrestling fans, every single one of them. And they never talk about money. What's interesting about wrestling done by wrestling fans? Why don't you just play at home? I do this to make money and more of it and I will step on your head to get it. "

What's next?

Minoru Suzuki is currently competing in the on-going G1 Climax 28 and for his next opponent, the former Never Openweight Champion will go head-to-head against Evil.