Missing WWE star returns to help new tag team, controversial star to dominate - 5 possible finishes for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match

Plenty of female superstars are set to be highlighted at WWE WrestleMania. In fact, the entire weekend will bring attention to around two dozen of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT's greatest female athletes.

WrestleMania Saturday & WrestleMania Sunday are set to feature two women's matches each. Both the RAW & SmackDown Women's Titles will be defended over the weekend, with a six-woman tag team bout and a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match also taking place.

The Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will feature Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. Eight talented women, many of whom are receiving their first major WrestleMania moments, will be in action.

With eight talented stars and four teams involved, picking a proper winning duo is nearly impossible. Still, there are a handful of ways the bout will most likely end, with some options more intriguing than others.

Below are five possible finishes for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match.

#5. Shotzi & Natalya could surprisingly win by submission

A few unusual teams are currently set to compete in the WWE Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match. One of the duos that doesn't seem like a natural fit on paper is Shotzi & Natalya. Their personalities just don't seem to mesh, at least theoretically.

Shotzi is a horror-loving, punk-rock, gothic woman with wild green hair, while Natalya is a traditionalist who loves pink and cats. Yet, despite being different, the pairing proved to be effective and they qualified for the bout.

Given that they've found success as a duo already, they could continue their streak of wins at WWE WrestleMania 39. Natalya could lock Chelsea Green or Sonya Deville in a Sharpshooter and pick up a big win for their team via submission.

#4. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez could win at WWE WrestleMania

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez are a unique tag team too, albeit one that makes a bit more sense. Liv and Raquel have had issues in the past on the blue brand, but ultimately found out they work well together and occasionally team up on WWE SmackDown and at live events.

Raquel offers unmatched power and brute force. Meanwhile, Liv has more heart than any other superstar, while also showcasing an extreme style that most wrestlers aren't prepared for.

Morgan is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion, while Raquel is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. With so much success, they could channel that into a major win at The Show Of Shows. An ObLIVion could seal the deal and give them a big win.

#3. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler could dominate the other three teams

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

The favorites to win at WWE WrestleMania 39 are Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. The two are long-time best friends both in and out of wrestling. They came up together through mixed-martial arts before eventually bonding through their love of pro wrestling.

Ronda Rousey is a former SmackDown & RAW Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Shayna has held the NXT Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They've collectively dominated various divisions.

That domination is likely to continue at WWE WrestleMania 39. The two submission and striking experts are unlikely to be stopped by anyone in the bout. Individually, both are great. Collectively, they're seemingly unstoppable. Expect Natalya or Shotzi to tap out to Ronda.

#2. Carmella could return to help Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville win

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Another unusual duo in this bout is the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Chelsea was originally expected to team up with Carmella, but The Princess of Staten Island has disappeared from television as of late with no clear indication as to why.

She has since attempted to team up with Piper Niven, but their union didn't work. Chelsea then teamed up with Sonya, and the pair surprisingly defeated Mia Yim & Candice LeRae on RAW, which earned them a spot at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Despite Carmella being missing from television, she could return at WrestleMania. If she does, the former SmackDown Women's Champion may help her friend Green & Sonya defeat their opposition and stand tall. An Unprettier could be enough for the duo to pick up a win.

#1. Becky Lynch & Lita could be added to the bout and defend their titles

Lita & Becky Lynch

The WWE Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match currently lists four teams, totaling eight women, competing in the bout. Still, there's a chance that a new duo could be added to the mix to make the bout a five-team affair.

Lita & Becky Lynch are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but they're not defend their belts at The Show Of Shows. Instead, Lita & Lynch are in a six-woman tag team match on WrestleMania Saturday.

The duo could go on to join the bout during WrestleMania Sunday, even putting their prestigious belts on the line. In doing so, they can say that they take on all challengers. A Lita Moonsault or a Dis-Arm-Her from Becky Lynch could get the team a big win if they're added to the bout.

