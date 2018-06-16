Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
MITB Analysis: 5 Superstars who shouldn’t win the men’s ladder match, and the 3 who could

The detailed analysis for chances of each participant in the men's ladder match.

Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 16:46 IST
1.20K

This is the most heavily decked card for MITB match in the history.
Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Eight Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live will be competing against each other to grab a briefcase, which has the most lucrative contract in the entire of the WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The MITB contract is not only known for the golden opportunity it holds, but also provides a huge push to its winner. Over the years, it has paved the way for the younger talents to realize their dream to become the World Champion.

The wrestling fans around the planet are speculating who should come out on top (literally) in this year’s match. Let’s try to narrow down the speculations one by one.

#8 Rusev: Not going to win

Rusev is currently at the peak of his career.
Rusev is one of the rare Superstars who has become one of the most loved ones despite playing the Villain. He has connected with the wrestling fans on a totally different level since embarking of the “Rusev Day”.

A couple of weeks ago, he faced the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Further, he defeated Daniel Bryan to earn a spot in the men’s ladder match for Money in the Bank ladder match.


The “Bulgarian Brute” is a solid mid-card player, but it will be difficult to imagine him getting the push for the WWE Championship in the near future. His current storyline with Aiden English and Lana is on a different track altogether, and the Championship doesn’t look like a chapter on that.

