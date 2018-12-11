×
WWE News: Finn Balor replaced in WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
674   //    11 Dec 2018, 08:48 IST

Team B'N'B has a sudden change after an injury to Finn Balor
Team B'N'B has a sudden change after an injury to Finn Balor

What's the story?

Bayley won't be teaming with Finn Balor during the Mixed Match Challenge tomorrow. With the former Universal Champion currently out of action, the Hugger was given a new partner and a pretty impressive one at that.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Finn Balor cost Drew McIntyre his first loss on the main roster when he interfered in McIntyre's match with Dolph Ziggler. A running front dropkick from Balor would send McIntyre into a rage and ultimately distract him long enough to get beaten by his former tag team partner.

After the bout, McIntyre beat down Balor backstage. It was revealed tonight that Balor had been injured, and wouldn't show up on Monday Night Raw. However, this also meant that he wouldn't be able to team with Bayley tomorrow night to take on Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

The heart of the matter

After announcing Balor wouldn't be able to make the Mixed Match Challenge tomorrow night, it was revealed that Apollo Crews would be replacing him. Crews join a long list of superstars who have replaced injured talent throughout the MMC. Kevin Owens was replaced by Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks by Mickie James, and Jeff Hardy took over for AJ Styles. Now, Apollo Crews will step in for the former Bullet Club leader.

What's next?

Apollo Crews and Bayley will take on Team Mahalicia tomorrow night on the Mixed Match Challenge. The second season of the show will wrap up its semi-final matchups, which also includes a showdown between Team Awe-Ska, the winners of Season 1 The Miz & Asuka, and Fabulous Truth, the underdog duo of R-Truth and Carmella. The winners of both matches will face off at WWE TLC.

Can Apollo and Bayley defeat Team Mahalicia to advance to the finals?

