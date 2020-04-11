Miz & Morrison set to defend SmackDown Tag Team Championships next week

John Morrison only recently defended the SmackDown tag titles on WrestleMania 36.

The Miz also explained why he backed out of the scheduled match at 'Mania.

Miz & Morrison will have to defend their titles again

Miz & Morrison made their presence felt on this week's SmackDown as the duo walked out to the ring for a special segment titled The Dirt Sheet. Things didn't go as planned for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions as they were interfered by The Usos and later by The New Day.

Both teams were complaining about the fact that the Triple Threat Ladder Match didn't go ahead as planned on WrestleMania 36. Kofi Kingston mentioned that since only one member from each team got to fight at the Show of Shows, it was only fair that the other members got to compete as well. It was only then that Kingston went on to announce that following a consultation with WWE and FOX executives, it will be Big E vs. Jey Uso vs. The Miz for the SmackDown tag titles next week.

Update on The Miz

We finally got some clarity on the status of The Miz and why he backed out of the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. The A-Lister would go on to confirm that he was injured and as a result wasn't medically cleared to take part in the show. He also added that he still wasn't fit to compete yet before the interruptions from The Usos and The New Day.

It only makes sense then that the triple threat match for the SmackDown tag titles has been scheduled for next week. If the title match at WrestleMania is anything to go by, we're surely in for a barnburner of a match on next week's Friday Night SmackDown.