MJF makes a bold statement defending WWE against critics; heaps praise on the Performance Center

Amidst rumors and reports of MJF potentially leaning towards leaving for WWE after his contract expires, the AEW star took to Twitter to defend WWE's Performance Center.

Earlier today, MJF retweeted Create A Pro, the wrestling school where he was trained. A Twitter user replied to the tweet by stating that WWE spent over 20 million dollars on the facility but failed to produce a real star. This prompted Salt of the Earth to clap back by namedropping some of WWE's top standouts who were trained in the Performance Center.

"Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few. People on this app have f***ing brainworms," MJF wrote in a tweet.

Will MJF leave AEW once his contract expires?

The AEW star previously stated that he would be the one to start a bidding war in 2024, implying that WWE and AEW will have to fight over him once his contract expires. While fans didn't initially believe he was going to leave the promotion given his position there, the three-time Dynamite Diamond has repeatedly referenced his looming free agency in promos.

A short while later, reports emerged suggesting that he wasn't entirely satisfied with his position in AEW and had an on-going dispute with Tony Khan behind the scenes. Here's what the 26-year-old had to say regarding his contract situation in an interview with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin':

"Let me explain something to you, by 2024, daddy [something MJF refers to himself as during this interview] is gonna make more money than the Hardys ever made in their entire run . . . I can’t wait to leave this company, how ‘bout that? Oh no — hope that doesn’t ruffle any feathers in the office. Oh no... who said AEW? I didn’t say AEW, you just said AEW... maybe I did, maybe I didn’t [say ‘this company’]. Maybe I’m in a sh*t mood. Maybe I hate my boss, maybe I f***ing love my boss. Who’s to say?” [H/t Cageside Seats]

Even during his latest segment on AEW Dynamite, the Long Island native referred to his contract situation on the microphone. His long-term future remains up in the air, but for now, he remains one of AEW's top stars.

