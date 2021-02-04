MLW Fusion Results: Huge Interpromotional match announced

MLW Fusion opened with a recap of the Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger feud. The MLW Fusion opening aired, and we went to the broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent. Bocchini ran through tonight's lineup as we headed to the ring for the first match of MLW Fusion.

MLW Fusion Match One: Jordan Oliver (w/Myron Reed) vs. Sentai Death Squad member (w/ Davari)

Davari walked out with one of the Senti Death Squad soldiers. Bocchini recapped the Injustice-Contra Unit feud. Jordan Oliver came out with Myron Reed as Oliver gave the soldier two birds with his hands, if you catch my drift.

Before the match began, MLW Fusion aired a promo of Reed saying that he and Oliver will challenge any two Contra Unit members.

This match showcased just how talented Jordan Oliver is in the ring. The Senti Death Squad Soldier didn't stand a chance. Oliver ended this match quickly as he hit his Clout Cutter for the victory.

After the match, Oliver cut a promo telling Jacob Fatu to go back and watch that and that he is a heavyweight now and is coming for the MLW Championship.

Winner: Jordan Oliver

Grade: B

MLW Fusion Promo: Salina de la Renta's proposition to Savio Vega

Salina de la Renta said that Savio Vega’s honor and pride are hurting and that he let down Puerto Rico when he failed to bring back the Caribbean Championship. According to Salina, there is a rumor that the IWA promotion is losing money and could use an investor. Salina also stated that the new owner of Promociones Dorado had made a very generous offer to the IWA promotion.

It turns out, the referee who cost Savio Vega the IWA Caribbean Championship is former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. Donaghy is the referee in 2007 in the NBA for betting on games.

MLW Fusion Match Two: Los Parks w/ Salena de la Renta vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao for the MLW Tag Team Championships

This was the first defense for Los Parks since winning the MLW Tag Team Championship. Dao started the match off. TJP seemed stunned on the outside and not on the ring apron at all. LA Park interfered in the match as Hijo de la Park was in the ring. This set off TJP as he knocks LA Park off his feet. Both men went to the outside, but neither attacked each other.

LA Park and Hijo double-teamed TJP with a double boot, knocking him to the outside.

After that, Hijo de la Park grabbed Dao and whipped him into LA Park in the corner as LA Park got both feet up from the corner to Dao's face. TJP and Bu Ku Dao regained control of the match, and both dived to the outside using the Los Parks as their landing pad.

Dao followed up his offense on Hijo de la Park with a huge swinging flatliner.

Salina de la Renta tried to bribe the referee, but in the meantime, LA Park Jr in almost identical ring gear as Hijo de la Park got rolled out of the ring by LA Park Jr. LA Park Jr. hit Bu Ku Dao with a devastating shoulder breaker for the win. After Los Parks celebrated, TJP showed his frustration by pushing his protégé to the ground and walking out.

Winners: Los Parks with Salina de la Renta

Grade: A

MLW Fusion Promo: MLW Middleweight Champion accepts challenge from AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Laredo Kid

On MLW Fusion, Lio Rush accepted the challenge laid down by AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid. The match will take place next week on MLW Fusion.

It was announced that on MLW Fusion next week, The Heavyweight Hustle Calvin Tankman will be returning to the ring. Tankman hasn't been seen since he beat Zenshi.

Tom Lawlor will be hosting Filthy Island on February 17th. Lawlor and the rest of Team Filthy Dominick Garrini, Kevin Ku are announced for Filthy Island. King Mo vs. Low Ki was also announced.

MLW Fusion Match Three: Gringo Loco vs. Gino Medina

Gino Medina was part of Team Dynasty with Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday. Medina quit Team Dynasty, but Richard Holliday told that he was fired.

Gringo Loco is someone who you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. He's 255 pounds, but this man moves like a middleweight. The match started off fast-paced like a Lucha Libre match. After a series of various arm drags, Gringo Loco had Medina on the ground. He went for a standing moonsault, but he missed as Medina moved out of the way.

After the sequence, Gino Medina put a hand behind his back. He began wrestling with one hand and still managed to out-wrestle Loco. Loco didn't let that affect him and hit Medine with an impressive Tornillo.

Medina gained control of the match on MLW Fusion from here on out. Medina hoisted Loco upon his shoulders, ran corner to corner, and smashed Loco's face into the turnbuckle. Medina then hit Loco with a running knee so hard it almost knocked him out of the ring. A series of roll-ups followed, with Gino getting the three-count for the win.

After the match, Medina cut a promo and bad-mouthed Loco. Loco attacked Medina back to the locker room.

Winner: Gino Medina

Grade: A

MLW Fusion Main Event: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger in a Bakeli Braw

MLW was right to name this a Baleki Brawl because it was just that, a brawl. This was an anything goes street fight, but you must pin your opponent. The only light was from the cameraman. There was a lot of metal and wooden pallets. Krugger threw a pallet like it was nothing.

Alexander Hammerstone would toss Mads Krugger into a dumpster of shades of Kevin Nash tossing Rey Mysterio, except Krugger is seven feet tall. Hammerstone pined Krugger, but it wasn't Krugger.

Krugger would lay out Alexander Hammerstone to end MLW Fusion. Tune in next week as MLW Fusion has a great lineup with MLW Middleweight Champion vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid.