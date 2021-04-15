MLW Fusion Results: Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights (14th April 2021)

MLW Fusion was action-packed with three championship matches. Last week, MLW aired Underground, which showcased former talents such as Terry Funk, CM Punk, Sabu, Sami Callihan, and many others.

The MLW Fusion matches tonight included the MLW Tag Team Championship match as Los Parks with Salina de la Renta battled The Dirty Blondes with Aria Blake. MLW/IWA Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday put his title on the line against Gino Medina.

You can read Richard Holliday's remarks about tonight's matchup here as SK Wrestling caught up with him ahead of the bout. In the main event of the night, MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defended his title against Mads Krugger.

MLW Fusion opened up, showcasing the three championship matches scheduled for tonight's show before their video opener played.

MLW Fusion Match One: Richard Holliday (c) vs. Gino Medina for the IWA/MLW Caribbean Championship

Gino Medina made his way to the ring first. Holliday came out next as he was screaming, "I fired you!"

Medina got in some offense early on in the match as he connected with a heel kick that took Holliday to the outside. Medina rolled Holliday back into the ring but was clotheslined by Holliday.

Medina tried to cheat by putting his feet on the ropes when he rolled Holliday up for a pin but only got a two-count. Medina stepped on Holliday's hand and followed up with chops. Medina stayed on Holliday's hand and stomped on it again. He missed an Enzuigiri but got a two-count in a small package. Both men each hit each other with superkicks, but Holliday hit his superkick last and followed with a big spinebuster.

Holliday then hit his finishing move, 2008, for the victory.

Winner: AND STILL IWA/MLW Caribbean Champion, Richard Holliday

Grade: A+

Kevin Von Erich spoke with Keiji Mutoh (GHS (NOAH) Heavyweight Champion), and it looks like Ross Von Erich is going to train with Keiji Mutoh.

During an interview with Alicia Atout, TJP learned he would be facing Bu Ku Dao next week on MLW Fusion.

MLW Fusion Match Two: Los Parks (c) with Salina de la Renta vs. Dirty Blondes with Aria Blake for the Tag Team Championship

Salina de la Renta and Aria Blake got into a screaming match and the distraction allowed The Dirty Blondes to attack Los Parks early on.

All four men were in the ring, and the referee did not attempt to have a structured two-on-two matchup. While The Dirty Blondes were both down, LA Park tried to dive from the outside. Aria Blake grabbed LA Park, but he pushed her away and hit a slingshot crossbody on The Dirty Blondes.

The MLW Fusion match was full of action inside the ring while the managers were at it on the outside. The henchman pulled LA Park Jr from under the ring. While The Dirty Blondes had their back turned, LA Park Jr hit both men with a low blow. This allowed Los Parks to roll up The Dirty Blondes at the same time for the win.

Winner(s) and still MLW Fusion Tag Team Champions, Los Parks

Grade: B

Mads Krugger spoke for the first time in a video on MLW Fusion. The feud between Krugger and Alexander Hammerstone is far from over.

Myron Reed let Lio Rush know that he will be seeking his rematch for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

MLW Fusion Main Event: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mil Muertes with Salina de la Renta for the National Openweight Championship

Mil Muertes came out with the MLW National Openweight Championship, which he had stolen from Alexander Hammerstone.

Both men started off with a striking contest. The referee tried to get in the middle but made no difference. Hammerstone hit a missile dropkick from the top rope, which took Muertes to the outside of the ring. It was here Muertes would gain an advantage of the match.

Muertes was in control of the match as he unleashed a series of clotheslines to Hammerstone in the corner.

Hammerstone moved out of the way as Muertes tried to run his shoulder into him. Hammerstone tried the same and met the same fate Muertes did. Both men clotheslined each other, got up, and Hammerstone hit another clothesline.

Hammerstone showcased his strength by locking a wristlock suplex and walked around with Muertes in his hands.

Muertes regained control of the match, hitting a backstabber on Hammerstone, but only got a two-count. Hammerstone hit a german suplex and followed with a sit-out powerbomb for yet another two-count. Both men were on their knees, going punch for punch with each other. Muertes attempted his finishing move, Straight to Hell, but Hammerstone reversed it into his finisher, The Nightmare Pendulum, for the win in the main event of MLW Fusion.

Winner and still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone!

Grade: A

After the match, Salina de la Renta walked out on Mil Muertes. Alexander Hammerstone cut a promo saying he would be holding a press conference next week on MLW Fusion and promised some "dynastic" news.