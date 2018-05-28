MLW Star Barrington Hughes On Fashion, Training & His Upcoming New York Appearance

Barrington Hughes will be appearing at MLW's New York event on July 19th.

Darren Paltrowitz 28 May 2018

MLW favorite Barrington Hughes

Major League Wrestling -- or MLW for short -- was a notable independent wrestling promotion of the early 2000s. Among the high-profile talent that came through MLW were CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Raven, Dusty Rhodes, Terry Funk, and Teddy Hart. After the company went away, its founder Court Bauer went to the WWE, where he served as one of its chief writers for Raw and Smackdown. After leaving the WWE, Bauer started up the MLW Radio podcast in 2011, which would ultimately turn into the flagship show of the now-thriving MLW Radio Network.

The MLW wrestling promotion relaunched in 2017 with the MLW One-Shot event. The success of that one-off led to more MLW live events being booked, and before you know it, the MLW reboot had a television show to run the MLW: Fusion weekly program on the beIN Sports United States network.

One of the popular stars of MLW's current roster is Barrington Hughes. Hughes is one of the wrestlers who will be appearing on July 19th when MLW makes it first New York in over a decade at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens. I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Hughes, who is everything you hoped he would be in conversation and more. Follow Hughes on Twitter via @Hughesypoo, while all things MLW are on Twitter via the @MLW account.

Your matches tend to be very short as you are a dominant competitor. What is your training regimen like?

Barrington Hughes: To be honest, I have been doing a powerlifting regimen three times per week and DDPYoga once per week to maintain flexibility and dexterity.

Another distinct thing about you is your fashion sense. Have you always been into fashion?

Barrington Hughes: I've been interested in fashion since middle school. I studied art for a few years in school and still watch older fashion week videos online now. I didn't have a ton of money, so I would paint new designs over my old sneakers to make them look "new." I love putting together unconventional colors, textures and patterns to be as unique and expressive as I want to be. Besides who wants to look like everyone else!?

How did you become part of the MLW scene?

Barrington Hughes: I've been plying my trade on the Florida indies for almost seven years and I remember watching MLW in my high school years. Last year, I saw that they were looking for talent and I thought to myself, "The worst they could say is no." So I sent over my information and didn't get an immediate response. A couple of weeks later, management contacted me and offered me an opportunity to join the roster. I said yes and never looked back.

You will be part of the upcoming MLW show in New York. What should be expected from your appearance?

Barrington Hughes: Domination, looks, and cheesecake.

After MLW's upcoming event in Queens, what is coming up for you?

Barrington Hughes: Continuing the #HeadBoardBreaker World Tour, and entertaining audiences all over.

Is there a career accomplishment that you are proudest of?

Barrington Hughes: Absolutely. It's still surreal that I can turn on my TV and show people what I do. I have commercials. I've done press junkets. I was a kid from Miami that wasn't supposed to be alive, much less thrive. I'm excited for my future and the future of MLW.

Have you ever encountered Blythe Barrington-Hughes?

Barrington Hughes: Never heard of her. Send me a tape...

When not busy with your career, how do you like to spend your free time?

Barrington Hughes: I love to go to the beach, read, cook, or attend a museum or two. Have to keep the mind stimulated, y'know?

Finally, Barrington, any last words for the kids?

Barrington Hughes: Chase your dreams, clap for yourself, be humble, be confident, be true to you.