Modern-day D-Generation X to make their debut on WWE Raw tonight? Analyzing the chances

Ahead of WWE RAW tonight, fans may potentially see the modern-day reestablishing of one of the company's greatest-ever factions in the form of DX.

Last week on RAW, the ever-popular R-Truth likened the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to the tag team that was made famous by Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

With The Game now in charge of creative, as well as him being a big fan of Gargano and Ciampa, fans could see the pair adopt his iconic team's name on WWE RAW tonight. Johnny Wrestling has been seen on social media leaning into the idea:

On WWE RAW tonight, fans will see Gargano and Ciampa team up with R-Truth and The Miz to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

DIY will be hoping for the fans' continued support on WWE RAW tonight

During their early days in WWE's third brand, NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's time as the tag team DIY was seen as one of the most celebrated eras in the brand's history. The pair would go on to have multiple 5-star matches in the black and gold brand both as a tag team as well as singles stars.

In the latter stages of 2023, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa finally reunited as a tag team on the main roster, much to the pleasure of their longtime fans.

Following their reunion on RAW last year, Tommaso Ciampa took to social media as he thanked the fans for their support. He added that he hopes that they can be on his and Johnny's side for the foreseeable future:

"DIY has always been about the fans. You made us in NXT. I have no doubt you will do it again. Match by match. Week by week. We play the long game. It’s beginning," Ciampa wrote."

Since reforming, DIY has come close to reaching the top of the tag division, as they have challenged The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

Despite losing in their recent title match, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa still seem completely determined to win the gold at some point down the line.