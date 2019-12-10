Mojo Rawley shows off battle scars from Kevin Owens' attack

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 08:25 IST SHARE

It was a rough night for Mojo Rawley

It was another stacked week on Monday Night RAW, but this week Mojo Rawley made his return as part of a backstage segment with Kevin Owens.

Rawley was in the wrong place at the wrong time and decided to play a joke on Owens when he wasn't in the mood, owing to which the former NXT Champion slapped him across the face.

Later in the night, Sami Zayn obtained a managerial license that allowed him to work on RAW and SmackDown, and took Rawley under his wing to gain some revenge following this unprovoked attack.

This didn't go to plan since Owens then attacked Rawley with a pipe that he brought in as a weapon to use against AOP if the latter attacked him once again.

Rawley was then left in the middle of the ring following the attack and later took to Instagram to show off his battle wounds and state that even an attack with a steel pipe won't hold him back. The update can be found at this link since the picture itself is somewhat graphic.

Do you think Mojo Rawley will now step into a feud with Kevin Owens? Have your say in the comments section below...