Mojo Rawley opens up about what he saw when he looked into Erick Rowan's cage

Mojo Rawley was spooked!

One of RAW's most enthralling and suspense-filled storylines right now is most definitely the mystery of what's in Erick Rowan's cage, with the tension building week-on-week as the former Bludgeon Brother seems incredibly protective over whatever he carries to the ring every week.

Well, tonight, for the first time, not one but two people would get a peek into the unknown, with WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley firstly asking for a glimpse before seemingly regretting that decision, looking incredibly spooked the second he saw inside the cage.

Rowan would then make short work of an enhancement talent, before forcing them to look at what lies within the container - prompting the wrestler would run away with red liquid covering his face shortly after.

.@MojoRawleyWWE got to see what is inside @ERICKROWAN's CAGE on #RAW!



Judging by this reaction...WHAT COULD IT BE?!? pic.twitter.com/FMUC4dbtkq — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020

Well, a seemingly spooked Mojo Rawley would take to Twitter shortly thereafter to open up about what he saw in the cage, stating "Don't ask. I'm not telling."

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner would go on to state that he didn't want to talk about it, before stating that there's "something REALLY wrong" with Rowan.

Don’t ask. I’m not telling.



I don’t wanna talk about it. All I can say is there is something wrong with @ERICKROWAN. Something REALLY wrong with Rowan. @WWE #RAW #WTF — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 7, 2020

