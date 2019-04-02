×
Monday Night Raw: 5 things WWE did right

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
953   //    02 Apr 2019, 09:03 IST

Rollins addressing Lesnar on tonight's Raw
Rollins addressing Lesnar on tonight's Raw

The go home show of Monday Night Raw emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The episode came in the wake of the breaking news of a huge announcement concerning the WrestleMania headliner.

In less than a week now, the annual wrestling extravaganza is going to unfold after a month-long build. MetLife Stadium will witness perhaps the biggest WrestleMania to date. But before, there's one final hurdle that the Raw Superstars need to cross. Let's take a look at five things WWE did right on tonight's Raw.

#5 Stephanie makes a major announcement

Stephanie made a huge announcement
Stephanie made a huge announcement

WWE had already teased an announcement regarding the main event of WrestleMania, on its Twitter account and the official website.

Stephanie McMahon came out to open the show and announced that she will be the fourth competitor in the main event, to the horror of the sea of fans inside the arena. After waving it off as an April Fool's joke, Stephanie added that both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles are going to be on the line in the triple threat headliner on April 7th!

The woman who pins or submits any one of the other two competitors will walk out of WrestleMania 35 with all the gold. The stakes for the closing match at MetLife Stadium have just shot up the roof. The shocking win Charlotte Flair pulled off on last week's SmackDown Live was done for the sole purpose of announcing this stipulation mere days from The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch are all set to compete in the biggest match of their careers. No matter who wins, history is going to be made at WrestleMania 35. The winner will hoist both the titles up over her shoulders in front of 80,000 fans inside the stadium and millions watching at home.

