Monday Night Raw Recap (6th August 2018)

Baron Corbin

Tonight on the 6th of August, 2018, Monday Night Raw had many storyline developments on the road to Summerslam (set to take place on August 19th). To begin, it featured a "last week on WWE Raw" type of video package, which highlighted the events that took place surrounding Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. As a reminder, last week Heyman was threatened to be fired by Raw GM Kurt Angle if Lesnar did not appear in the Raw ring. This culminated in the ending of Raw which saw Angle, accompanied by Raw Constable Baron Corbin, begin to fire Paul before Lesnar stepped into the ring. He then proceeded to deliver an F-5 to Angle and put his hands on his own manager.

The night truly started by Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin arriving in the ring to greet the Jacksonville, Florida crowd. Angle confirmed that since Lesnar entered the ring last week, Paul Heyman was still employed. Roman Reigns interrupted in order to question if Lesnar had gotten out of the Summerslam match by being suspended. Angle eased Roman's worries by explaining that the match was still on and that he specifically fought for Lesnar to not be suspended so that the match would not be postponed. Reigns and Corbin began quarreling, which lead to them having a match to open the night. Reigns won after Finn Balor prevented Corbin from running away.

Bobby Roode had a good match against Mojo Rawley, who attacked Roode on a previous Monday Night Raw in the locker room. The crowd was certainly loud during this match and despite Rawley's history of not having great matches, it was impressive for such a minor feud.

In another segment which continued a storyline from weeks past, Elias began to serenade the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Bobby Lashley once again. Lashley and Elias went back and forth for a while before it ended in a fight where Lashley came out on top.

Rezar of The Authors of Pain defeated Titus O'Neil in a short (and definitely a bathroom break) match. This was followed by the return of The Kevin Owens Show in which Owens had a guest in the form of Jinder Mahal. This was essentially a way for Owens to build up his feud with Braun Strowman and for Strowman himself to perform another crazy feat of strength (by flipping over the show stage with Owens and Mahal on it). Mahal then had another match against Strowman in which he won via Disqualification.

Seth Rollins was initially set to tag with Roman Reigns to take on Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, but Angle had to inform Reigns that upper management decided they didn't want to jeopardize the Summerslam main event and thus he could not compete in another match. This left Rollins in a handicap match, which he lost.

Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team took on The Revival in a match that helped set up next week's Monday Night Raw. The Deleters of Worlds interfered, causing a blackout and then replacing both men who were on the apron before attacking both teams and causing a draw. This set up a triple threat tag team match for the titles next week on Raw.

In one of the best segments of the night (possibly in Raw history), Paul Heyman sat down for an interview looking distraught. It was obvious he had been bawling his eyes out and was emotionally broken. He explained to Renee Young that he had tried reaching out to his client but Brock Lesnar was not speaking to him. Heyman, still ever an advocate for The Beast, spoke chilling words in which he explained that the Lesnar that had been awakened was not one that Roman Reigns would be able to defeat. Heyman truly resembled a love-sick teenager who had been horribly dumped but still worshiped his/her ex-lover.

Ruby Riott made her return to Raw and assisted the Riott Squad to help them defeat Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Finally, in the main event, Ronda Rousey made her Raw in-ring debut with Natalya by her side and defeated Alicia Fox in a dominating contest. Fox had Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in her corner and although this allowed her to get in some offense, overall Rousey was completely brutal and showed exactly what she is capable of and exactly what Bliss should fear come Summerslam.

