Monday Night Raw Report Card - June 11, 2018

The final Raw before Money In The Bank is upon us, see how the segments graded out this week!

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 03:24 IST 1.09K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Roode try to figure out what to do with Braun Strowman...

The final edition of Monday Night Raw before Money In The Bank took place last night from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. The show was bookended by two Fatal-4-Way matches for the women and the men consisting of the participants in their respective ladder matches for this Sunday's pay per view.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The stage is now set for Money In The Bank on June 17th live from Chicago, Illinois. There are a total of 10 matches on the card, and some of the major matches involving the Monday Night Raw roster include the two ladder matches, Nia Jax v. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, and Elias v. Seth Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Monday Night Raw this week was better overall, but almost the same as last week with a strong open and end, but everything in the middle was just average at best for the most part.

The card for Money In The Bank is very solid, so hopefully, that will kickstart some great editions of Raw going forward as we approach SummerSlam in two months.

As with all of my report card articles, the best grade a segment can earn is A+; while the worst is an F. Let's kick off this week's Raw with the male and female competitors who will be in the ladder match.

#1 Opening segment and Fatal-4-Way for the Raw women Money In The Bank competitors

Lots of WWE Superstars and ladders inside the ring to kick off Raw...

The evening kicked off with all eight Raw Superstars who will compete in the ladder match at Money In The Bank. Each of the four male and four female WWE Superstars was standing on their own ladder inside the ring holding a microphone.

Kurt Angle would then come out and welcome us to Monday Night Raw before being interrupted by his new constable Baron Corbin (who's sporting a new shaved head look).

Everyone would chime in about how they are going to win Money In The Bank, but it really seemed like a cluttered mess of a promo. It was a cool visual, but once everyone started arguing, it really didn't add much value to the segment.

GRADE: C

When Raw came back from the first commercial break, the Raw Money In The Bank women were in the ring to start their Fatal-4-Way Match. This was a great way to start Raw as the women put a lot into the match.

One example of the great action in this match was a suicide dive through the middle ropes by Ember Moon crashing into Sasha Banks on the outside where both women landed pretty hard.

Another point of contention in the match was Alexa Bliss' fake leg injury and Natalya's real (storyline) injury. In the end, both Bliss and Natalya were in the ring with Nattie applying the Sharpshooter onto Bliss and she had nowhere to go.

It was an amazing match with several near falls. The match itself took just over 20 minutes, and it was great to see the women get this amount of time.

GRADE: A