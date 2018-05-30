Monday Night Raw Report Card - May 28, 2018

Find out how the major segments of this show graded out!

Sasha Banks throws on The Bank Statement onto Ruby Riott during the Gauntlet Match

Monday Night Raw rolled into The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia, this week as the Money In The Bank pay per view is just less than three weeks away.

Yesterday was Memorial Day, and as usual, the WWE provided a tremendous video package to start the show, featuring military personnel sharing their stories of war to remind us all what today was for.

In regards to the action within the ring, everything that happened had direct implications for the Money In The Bank pay per view that takes place on June 17th from Chicago, Illinois.

The women had a Second-Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the final spot for the ladder match; while the men who are in the match clashed as well.

After SmackDown Live tonight, we'll know the entire field for the men's side for the ladder match; which includes Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Rusev, The Miz, one member of The New Day and the winner of tonight's match between Daniel Bryan and Rusev.

As customary on my Report Card, the best grade a segment can get is an A+ and the worst is an F. Let's start with the opening segment...

Braun Strowman and Finn Balor kick off Monday Night Raw

Slapping Braun Strowman was probably not the best idea ever for Finn Balor

Braun Strowman kicked off Monday Night Raw to a thunderous ovation from the Richmond crowd. He talked about how he will defeat the seven other men in the match and become the "Monster In The Bank" after he grabs the briefcase.

That prompted Finn Balor to come out and talk about how he was the first ever WWE Universal Champion and was never defeated for the title. He reminded Strowman that he took him to the limit last week in the main event.

Strowman said he put up a pretty good fight for a little man; which prompted Balor to slap Strowman and start a brawl. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle came out and set up a rematch between the two.

GRADE FOR OPENING PROMO: B-

The match itself was pretty good but not as good as last week's. Balor hit a Coup de Grace on Strowman and was going for a second one to try for a major upset, but Kevin Owens came out and caused a distraction. I gave last week's match a B+ so this week's gets a slight downgrade.

GRADE FOR STROWMAN V. BALOR: B