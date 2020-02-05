Monday Night Raw viewership decreases, ranks No.1 for cable for third straight week

The Beast Incarnate stands tall after attacking the new No.1 Contender

WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, averaged 2.16 million viewers for the first episode of February.

The show was down 234,000 from last week's episode, which was the post show for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Hour one : 2.318 million

: 2.318 million Hour two : 2.164 million

: 2.164 million Hour three: 2.022 million

(H/T) ShowBuzzDaily

Raw ranked number one for Monday Night Cable for the third week in a row despite the overall decrease in viewership, beating programming on VH1, Bravo, CNN and FOX News.

Bobby Lashley, Ricochet and Seth Rollins headlined this week's show with a number one contender's match to determine who would face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown.

The main event was well received by fans and the show ended with a surprise appearance from the WWE Champion, which may have contributed to the third hour maintaining more than 2 million viewers.

Other notable moments from the show included Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders versus Buddy Murphy & The AOP and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley confronting Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair and challenging her to compete for the NXT Title at WrestleMania 36.

The Feb. 3, 2020 edition of Raw was down over 300,000 viewers from the Feb. 4, 2019 episode which featured Becky Lynch being suspended by Stephanie McMahon.