WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership Tanks, Sees Growth Throughout Show

Raw's audience grew throughout the show, but the ratings and viewership continue to decline.

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 27 Jun 2018, 02:51 IST

Brothers in The Shield stand tall to end the show

What's the Story?

Monday Night Raw remains under three million viewers for the eighth week in a row and lost the boost in viewers from last week's post-Money in the Bank episode.

The June 25 edition of Raw averaged 2.663 million viewers - down 240,000 from last week's average of 2.903 million.

In Case You Didn't Know

Raw kicked off with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley confronting Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin regarding Brock Lesnar's next title defense and lead to The Revival facing Lashley and Reigns in the opening match.

Other big moments from the show were Bayley attacking Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman teaming up with Kevin Owens, and the Intercontinental Championship match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins in the main event.

The Heart of the Matter

The following is the hourly breakdown of this week's Raw episode per Show Buzz Daily:

Hour One: 2.597 million viewers

Hour Two: 2.679 million viewers

Hour Three: 2.714 million viewers

The consensus from fans was that Raw was a much better show than in previous weeks, but the enjoyment from fans didn't translate into more views from the audience.

One of the more interesting aspects of Raw was the fact that it was the first show since the Brand Split's return that Raw's viewership continued to grow as the show progressed.

Reigns was present through the first 30 minutes of Raw, but viewership increased as the show approached the third hour - which featured the Intercontinental Championship match.

The show was number three in the ratings behind Basketball Wives and Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, but there was no significant competition for the flagship show.

What's Next?

Bayley and Banks will participate in counseling per the orders of Angle, which hopefully means the return of Dr. Shelby to Raw next week.

Since the end of Raw focused so much on Reigns and Rollins uniting against Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, the company will more than likely announce a tag team match for next week's show.

What did you think about this week's RAW? Sound off your opinion in the comments section below!