Money in the Bank 2023: Triple H may have broken up top tag team after just 5 months because of a major problem on SmackDown

Triple H is the head of WWE Creative and the one who makes the big decisions. At Money in the Bank 2023, the break up of a top tag team and face turn after just 12 months was one of the big twists of the night, and The Game may have been backed into a corner with this decision.

The break-up we're referring to is that of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler - who began their run as a heel tag team in early February this year. It has only been five months since they got together, with Rousey stating that she wanted to get more involved in the tag team title scene.

However, Shayna Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank, leading to the latter turning face again after a little less than a year.

The issue might have to do with a major problem on SmackDown - a lack of babyfaces on the women's side.

If you look at the top tier, Women's Champion Asuka is the top heel, while Charlotte Flair is the top face along with Bianca Belair.

But on the go-home episode of SmackDown to Money in the Bank, Bianca Belair showed her first signs of a heel turn on the main roster when she got involved in the Women's title match between Asuka and Charlotte.

She also caused the DQ, and the clip below shows heel-ish mannerisms from the EST of WWE.

With Belair potentially turning heel and Charlotte Flair not delivering as well as a babyface, Triple H may have been forced to make a babyface turn and add Ronda Rousey to the list of babyfaces on the women's side.

After her feud with Shayna Baszler ends, don't be surprised to see Triple H add her right back into the mix with the newly-created Women's title.

