Money in the Bank winner will reportedly not be guaranteed a match at WrestleMania

Rumors have been circulating about a potential change in rules for the Money in the Bank premium live event in July this year. It has now been reported that the winner of the men's and women's MITB matches will not be guaranteed an opportunity to main-event WrestleMania.

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes shared a promo for for the event, which is scheduled to take place on July 2nd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rhodes stated that the winner would get a chance to main-event The Show of Shows.

This led to speculation on whether WWE had changed the rules for the MITB ladder match. Previously, winners of the event's titular bout would get a chance to cash in their MITB contract for a title opportunity of their choosing.

Recently, Steve Carrier of Ringside News reported that the winner of the MITB ladder match will not be guaranteed a match at WrestleMania:

"We were able to confirm one big point of confusion. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that the winner of MITB is not set for a Mania match & no one knows why that is being said. It's been brought up in meetings. Writers & producers were confused too."

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier We were able to confirm one big point of confusion.



A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that the winner of MITB is not set for a Mania match & no one knows why that is being said.

It's been brought up in meetings. Writers & producers were confused too. We were able to confirm one big point of confusion.A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that the winner of MITB is not set for a Mania match & no one knows why that is being said.It's been brought up in meetings. Writers & producers were confused too.

Brock Lesnar is speculated to return at Money in the Bank 2022

WWE recently shared the poster for the upcoming Money in the Bank scheduled to take place on July 2nd.

Per reports by PWInsider, the company has been promoting the poster across Las Vegas. The poster for the premium live event features prominent WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar was also seen on the poster, sparking rumors that The Beast might be making his in-ring return. Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 38 where he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns.

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes



Who are your early picks for We have WM Backlash & Hell in a Cell first but currently:Who are your early picks for #MITB winners? We have WM Backlash & Hell in a Cell first but currently:Who are your early picks for #MITB winners? https://t.co/ArxjhFenLf

There has been no confirmation on Lesnar's presence at Money in the Bank, but his placement on the poster seems to indicate that he could take part. Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear at the event despite recent reports that he would be working a lighter schedule going forward.

Would you like to see The Beast make a return at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell