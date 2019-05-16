WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Will Charlotte Flair recapture gold at Money in the Bank?

So, here we go again!

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to compete on pay per view for the seventh time in the past nine months! Eight, if you include the Royal Rumble in your calculations.

It is the re-match that few of the WWE Universe actually wanted to see. However, the dearth of contenders for either Women's Championship is such that Lynch vs Flair is one of the few marquee bouts that WWE has available to them.

However, despite that fact, this should be the last time WWE offer a Lynch/Flair match for the foreseeable future.

The build-up to this encounter has been fairly lacklustre it has to be said, with few interactions between the two women. The crux of the feud is basically Flair complaining that she lost her Smackdown Women's Championship without being pinned or submitted at WrestleMania, which is accurate, however, those were the rules of the match.

So, who will win?

It seems unlikely Lynch will continue to hold on to both Women's Championships for long if she is to continue to defend them separately. Also, in holding two belts, the Women's division is a little stagnant, with the rest of the female roster lacking sufficient opportunities to progress and develop into stars themselves.

If Lynch drops one of her titles then the next Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can be established.

With Ronda Rousey out of the ring for an undisclosed period, Sasha Banks at home, possibly until her contract expires, and Asuka now in the tag team ranks, star development is crucial and needs to start now.

So, the sensible money seems to be on Flair capturing her ninth Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

The next Smackdown Women's Champion; Charlotte Flair.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair