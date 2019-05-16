Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 37 // 16 May 2019, 23:22 IST

Becky Lynch defends against Lacey Evans in one of her two bouts at Money in the Bank

Well. This is match-up is a test for Becky Lynch, no doubt.

Lynch is putting both her newly won Women's Titles on the line at Money in the Bank, and the Raw Women's Championship will be contested versus newcomer Lacey Evans.

While Lynch's other Money in the Bank title match should be a quality bout albeit one we have seen far too often versus Charlotte Flair, this title encounter will be a much more testing environment for Lynch to prosper in, and the reason is that Evans isn't that good in the ring.

WWE see star potential in Evans, and she does exude confidence and a star aura, but when she steps in-between the ropes, it is a different story. Evans is very inexperienced, and when she is asked to wrestle for longer than five minutes, her bouts have a tendency to fall apart.

Her disastrous showing as part of the Royal Rumble match saw her removed from in-ring competition, with her permitted only to perform in non-wrestling segments instead.

She has shown great personality opposite Lynch, and one hopes that on the night, Lynch will be able to deliver something serviceable with her less experienced foe.

So, who will win?

There is no chance of Lacey Evans winning this match. How could she? WWE are barely letting her inside the ring at all, and if she were to be champion, she would be expected to compete in lengthy television and house show matches, defending the title. That does not seem likely.

If Lynch only leaves Money in the Bank with one of her Women's Titles, it will be this one.

As Paul Heyman would say, this is not a prediction, it is a spoiler.

Prediction: Becky Lynch