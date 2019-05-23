Money in the Bank 2019 Report Card

Money in the Bank 2019 was one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year.

Money in the Bank 2019 took place on May 19, 2019, started live at 7 PM on the WWE Network and the Kickoff Show started live at 6 PM on the WWE Network and the WWE Youtube Channel. This took place in the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and featured top talent from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and 205 Live.

There were two Money in the Bank ladder matches involving the top men and women of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live as well as matches for the Cruiserweight Championship, the United States Championship, the Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the WWE Championship, and the Universal Championship.

The kickoff show featured a match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan and Monday Night Raw's the Usos. The main show featured Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari for the Cruiserweight Championship, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, The Miz vs Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Championship, Roman Reigns vs Elias, Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles for the Universal Championship, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Kickoff Show: Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs The Usos

Daniel Bryan and Rowan have just won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Result: Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated the Usos

Grade: B

Analysis: It was a weird sight to see Daniel Bryan wrestling on the kickoff show. Especially when you realize that he was in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania. This was a pretty good sprint of a match as all four men looked to prove why tag team wrestling deserves more of a spotlight in WWE. This victory for the Usos over Daniel Bryan & Rowan should lead to them getting a title shot. If WWE wants to make this even more interesting, maybe they should add the Revival to this feud as they are already in a rivalry with the Usos on Raw.

