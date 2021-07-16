5 finishes to Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank 2021: Surprising new addition to The Hurt Business, Former Champion to get humiliated?

Kofi Kingston challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank this Sunday. It's a big title defense in the first pay-per-view with crowds back and the last pay-per-view before SummerSlam 2021.

There are a few ways the WWE Championship match could go, with either Lashley or Kingston walking out victoriously. Here are five possible finishes to the Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston WWE title match at Money in the Bank 2021.

#5. A big twist and a double turn involving Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston

MVP tried to goad Kofi Kingston into switching sides on RAW

A month-and-a-half ago on RAW, there were a few backstage segments where MVP teased Kofi Kingston joining The Hurt Business. It was similar to how the former tried to recruit Apollo Crews, but it didn't work in that instance.

It would be odd in one sense to see Kingston and Xavier Woods turn heel and join forces with MVP, but it would be a breath of fresh air on RAW. The Red brand has been lacking in top storylines and a match that had a double turn would possibly be the best course.

It's been a while since a double turn has happened in WWE and when done right, it's always memorable. The idea of Bobby Lashley as a babyface now seems odd, but perhaps his lengthy heel run of more than two years can help him become a better face.

As for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, one would think that a heel turn is long overdue. It speaks volumes about The New Day's talent when looking at how they've managed to maintain a popular babyface status for over five straight years now.

There was a time in late 2016 when fans were getting tired of their soon-to-be record-breaking Tag Team Title reign, but after they lost the titles, there was hardly even a tease of a heel turn.

The New Day hasn't formally broken up, but with Big E on SmackDown, they seem to be a separate unit, unlike before. Maybe WWE intentionally dropped the MVP-Kingston tease on RAW so they could use it later in a big swerve.

This would mean that MVP would turn on Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, making Kofi Kingston the new face of The Hurt Business while Xavier Woods takes a role in the faction as well. Will this be the best possible outcome?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das