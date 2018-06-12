Money in the Bank: 5 potential finishes for Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey

There can only be one winner when these two powerful women collide at Money in the Bank.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 22:26 IST 2.33K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nia Jax laid down the challenge to Ronda Rousey last month

Nia Jax laid down the challenge to Ronda Rousey back in May when she was told to choose a challenger for her Raw Women's Championship after her rivalry with Alexa Bliss came to an end at Backlash.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Over the past few weeks, a challenge that started as a friendly request has turned into a personal feud with Jax admitting that she was using Rousey to make a name for herself, whilst Rousey herself has claimed that she will be taking Jax's arm and Championship away from her this weekend at Money in the Bank.

It was a challenge that came from out of nowhere and it has left the potential finishes to this match up in the air and here are just five of them.

#5 Nia Jax retains her Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax could leave Chicago with her Women's Championship

Nia Jax was the one who made the challenge to Rousey, despite the fact that she is the Champion. Jax has shown that she has a dark side to her in the weeks leading up to this match and could easily come out on top and retain her Championship here.

Jax is a bigger opponent than Rousey is used to and if she is unable to lock her in the armbar then it takes away a lot of the offense that the former UFC Champion has at her disposal. The current Champion has only held the title for two months and in that time she has been an impressive staple in the Raw Women's Division and she will see this as a chance to prove that she deserves to be at the top of the mountain.

Rousey is easily Jax's toughest opponent to date and if she is able to defeat her then it will make her the most feared female wrestler in WWE.