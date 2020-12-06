The Street Profits have made quite an impact since their WWE main roster debut last year. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

They were the RAW Tag Team Champions before being traded to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, the then-SD Tag Team Champions, went the other way.

The RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were then swapped between the two teams, before the Street Profits went on to beat Woods and Kingston at Survivor Series.

Montez Ford on Street Profits' long-term goals in WWE

One half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford, was recently interviewed by SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino. During the interview, Ford was asked about the Street Profits' long-term goals in WWE. Montez said that they just wanted to keep making history.

He also spoke about wanting to entertain fans and interact with them. Ford feels that there is a lot more to come from his partnership with Angelo Dawkins in the future.

"The long-time goal is to just continue making history. That's all we want to do. We want to make history like break the speed records on the paths that the legends have paved. You know, we just want to keep breaking records, keep entertaining the fans, entertaining the masses, giving back to the fans, interacting with the fans. I think that's one of the major things for us. At this point we, meaning me and Dawkins, haven't scratched the surface on everything we can and wanna do and it's just good to know that everybody at this time is there for this ride we're about to take them on. That's what we're most excited about."

We don't yet know if Street Profits will be defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC. Ford and Dawkins currently look like they could be set to start a feud with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

