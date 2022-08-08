[WATCH] Fan footage of Montez Ford posing with the WWE Championship

Montez Ford posed with the WWE Championship at a recent live event and a fan caught the moment on camera.

Ford and partner Angelo Dawkins battled The Usos at the SummerSlam premium live event for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Jeff Jarrett served as the special guest referee for the title match and The Usos retained the tag titles.

At a recent live event, a fan in the front row and had a great interaction with Montez Ford as he held the WWE Championship in his hands. The fan in the video told Montez that he will be the world champion one day.

"Let's speak it into existence," tweeted user @WhatsTheStatus

Fans respond to Montez Ford posing with the WWE Championship

While some fans want to see The Street Profits remain a tag team, others have noticed the tremendous potential in Montez. His charisma is undeniable and he seems destined to be a breakout star on his own one day.

However, some members of the WWE Universe claimed that fans will turn their backs on Montez and boo him as they did to Liv Morgan on SmackDown:

Other fans believe that Montez has the skills to be a future champion and that the belt looks good on the 32-year-old WWE Superstar:

Specter97 @Specter_97 @nikoexxtra Does look good with that belt @nikoexxtra Does look good with that belt

Marie @mrsmduvernois @nikoexxtra That belt looks good on him @nikoexxtra That belt looks good on him

One fan warned WWE not to rush his push as a singles star and for the promotion to take their time. The Twitter user claimed that Montez has some work to do to get comfortable as a singles star but believes he will become a champion one day:

Wonton Soup @laflamesoup @nikoexxtra Don’t rush it though, he got some work to do to get comfortable as a singles worker and building that main event aura! But some day, he will be that guy! @nikoexxtra Don’t rush it though, he got some work to do to get comfortable as a singles worker and building that main event aura! But some day, he will be that guy!

Do you want to see The Street Profits break up or remain a tag team? Do you believe that Montez Ford will become the WWE Champion one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

